Sunrun Set to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Sunrun Inc. RUN is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6, after market close.

The company reported earnings of 20 cents per share in the last reported quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. Sunrun has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 248.36%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Solid sales volume for solar energy systems and products, backed by steadily growing solar demand, must have boosted Sunrun’s second-quarter top-line performance.

A growing customer base, along with an increase in storage attachment rates, is also likely to have favorably contributed to RUN’s revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Such solid revenue growth must have also bolstered the company’s second-quarter earnings. However, increased expenses due to higher battery hardware and associated installation labor costs from the storage attachment rate increase are likely to have hurt its overall bottom-line performance.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $557.2 million, which suggests an improvement of 6.4% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 18 cents per share, which implies a deterioration from earnings of 55 cents a year ago.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for RUN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: RUN has an Earnings ESP of -47.26%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Sunrun carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $273.7 million, while that for earnings is pinned at a loss of 82 cents per share. The consensus estimate for loss has remained unchanged over the past seven days.

Array Technologies ARRY is expected to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +28.57% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $290.3 million, while that for earnings is pinned at 21 cents per share. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 40.00%.

Canadian Natural Resources CNQ is set to report second-quarter results on Aug. 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $6.28 billion, while that for earnings is pinned at 44 cents per share. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.95%.

