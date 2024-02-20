Sunrun (RUN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Sunrun Inc. RUN is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Feb 21, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 900.00%. However, the stock has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 189.95%.

Factors to Note

Solid installation of storage capacity, along with growing customer base as well as subscribers must have boosted Sunrun’s revenues in the fourth quarter.

However, the company might have continued to witness a decline in its year-over-year solar energy capacity installed in California, in relation to the newly adopted changes to this state’s net metering policy made in December 2022. This, in turn, might have impacted RUN’s overall top-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $499.7 million. This indicates a decline of 18% from the year-ago reported figure.



From the cost perspective, as RUN is undergoing the transition to higher-value storage systems, these more complex and time-consuming installations might have resulted in more costs. This, along with higher interest expenses, might have weighed on its earnings performance in the fourth quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUN’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 13 cents per share, indicating a significant deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 29 cents per share.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sunrun this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Sunrun currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three companies from the same sector that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Cheniere Energy LNG currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.55% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $4.50 billion.

The consensus estimate for LNG’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.70 per share. The stock has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 91.99%.

FuelCell Energy FCEL currently has an Earnings ESP of +31.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 sales is pegged at $21.8 million.

The consensus mark for the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 7 cents per share. FCEL has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.39%.

Aemetis AMTX currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.74% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aemetis’ fourth-quarter 2023 sales is pegged at $80.3 million, implying an improvement of 20.4% from the prior-year reported figure.

AMTX delivered a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 134.10%. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 35 cents per share.

