Sunrun (RUN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Sunrun Inc. RUN is slated to report fourth-quarter and fiscal 2022 results on Feb 22 after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed an earnings surprise of 9,700%. In the trailing four quarters, Sunrun delivered an earnings surprise of 2,317.50%, on average.

Factors to Note

The growing solar installation volume and new installations are likely to have contributed to RUN’s top line in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the growing customer base and increasing subscribers may have added to its fourth-quarter top line.

Furthermore, the growing demand for battery installation and electric chargers may have added impetus to the revenues of Sunrun in the fourth quarter. Also, its partnership with Ford may have continued to benefit the company’s revenues in the fourth quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $581.4 million. This suggests growth of 33.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

From the cost perspective, declining general & administrative expenses may have benefited its fourth-quarter earnings. However, increasing interest expenses, which the company is trying to offset with increased prices, might have some adverse impact on the overall bottom line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUN’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, suggesting growth of 70% from the year-ago quarter’s reported earnings.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sunrun this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Sunrun currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three companies you may want to consider from the same sector as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Aemetis, Inc.AMTX currently has an Earnings ESP of +43.57% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aemetis’ fourth-quarter sales suggests a growth rate of 16.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

AMTX delivered an average earnings surprise of 45.25% in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it recorded a negative earnings surprise of 15%.

Chord Energy Corporation CHRD currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.96% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.89 per share, implying growth of 38.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRD’s fourth-quarter sales suggests year-over-year growth of 67.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

Clearway Energy, Inc.CWEN currently has an Earnings ESP of +77.19% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. The long-term earnings growth rate of CWEN is pegged at 10%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clearway’s fourth-quarter sales suggests a year-over-year decline of 1.5% from the prior-year reported figure. CWEN has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 38.78%.

