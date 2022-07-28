Sunrun (RUN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Sunrun Inc. RUN is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3 after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 500.00%. Moreover, in the trailing four quarters, Sunrun delivered a negative earnings surprise of 245.00%, on average.

Factors to Note

The robust customer order growth driven by solid demand along with strong battery installations are anticipated to have boosted RUN’s top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Also, the company’s partnership with Ford is expected to have added impetus to the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Additionally, the integration of Vivint Solar is also expected to have contributed to second-quarter revenues.

Considering all these factors, we remain optimistic about the company’s top line in the second quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $485 million, suggesting growth of 20.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

From the cost perspective, increasing prices across its markets have pushed up material costs as well as capital costs. This, in turn, may have adversely impacted its second-quarter earnings.

However, solid cost synergies from the Vivint Solar transaction are expected to have added impetus to its bottom line in the second quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUN’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 20 cents per share, suggesting a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss figure of 14 cents.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Sunrun this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

The company has an Earnings ESP of +35.36% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three solar players you may want to consider as it has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Array Technologies ARRY currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second-quarter earnings, pegged at 4 cents per share, implies a decline of 43% from the prior-year reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Array’s second-quarter sales suggests year-over-year growth of 74% from the prior-year reported figure. ARRY has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.14%.

Enphase Energy ENPH currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.78% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second-quarter earnings, pegged at 90 cents per share, implies improvement of 50% from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enphase’s second-quarter sales suggests year-over-year growth of 56.4% from the prior-year reported figure. ENPH has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.47%.

Sunnova Energy NOVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.95% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second-quarter loss, pegged at 32 cents per share, implies improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sunnova’s second-quarter sales suggests year-over-year growth of 34.1% from the prior-year reported figure. NOVA has an earnings surprise of 21.05%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

