Sunrun (RUN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Sunrun Inc. RUN is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3 after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed an earnings surprise of 866.67%. In the trailing four quarters, Sunrun delivered an earnings surprise of 2,534.17%, on average.

Factors to Note

The growing installation volume in solar and storage solutions and new installations are likely to have aided RUN’s top line in the first quarter. Additionally, the growing customer base may have added impetus to its first-quarter top line.

However, net subscriber value may diminish in the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to more weather-related installation limitations and shorter days entering the new year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $521.8 million. This suggests growth of 5.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

From the cost perspective, declining general & administrative expenses may have provided a boost to Sunrun’sfirst-quarter earnings. Storage solutions, which boast a relatively higher margin, are likely to have aided the overall margins of the company, thus adding impetus to its bottom line.

Also, Sunrun’s operational efficiencies are expected to have offset the impact of rising input prices, thereby contributing to its overall bottom line in the first quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUN’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 9 cents per share. This suggests an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 42 cents incurred by the company.

Sunrun Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Sunrun Inc. price-eps-surprise | Sunrun Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sunrun this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -82.35%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Sunrun currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three companies you may want to consider from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Canadian Solar CSIQ currently has an Earnings ESP of +21.05% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canadian Solar’s first-quarter sales suggests a growth rate of 33.6% from the prior-year reported figure.

CSIQ delivered an average earnings surprise of 164.30% in the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canadian Solar’s first-quarter earnings suggests a growth rate of 242.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

FTC Solar ( FTC I) currently has an Earnings ESP of +36.84% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter sales is pegged at $38.5 million, suggesting a decline of 22.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

FTCI delivered an earnings surprise of 8.33% in the last quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTC Solar’s first-quarter 2023 bottom line, pegged at a loss of 10 cents, implies an improvement from a loss of 20 cents reported in the first quarter of 2022.

Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN currently has an Earnings ESP of +57.07% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Maxeon’s first-quarter sales suggests year-over-year growth of 47.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

MAXN has a four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 11.25%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Maxeon’s first-quarter 2023 bottom line, pegged at a loss of 51 cents, calls for an improvement from a loss of $1.45 reported in the first quarter of 2022.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FTC): ETF Research Reports

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.