Sunrun (RUN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Sunrun (RUN) was up +1.2% at $20.28. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.69% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

The solar energy products distributor's stock has climbed by 6.82% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 14.14% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sunrun in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 105.67%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $656.91 million, showing a 26.7% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $2.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.75% and +19.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sunrun is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Sunrun is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 55.03. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.42 of its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 80, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

