Sunrun (RUN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $11.44, marking a -3.46% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The solar energy products distributor's stock has dropped by 12.35% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sunrun in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.08, signifying a 92.52% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $722.86 million, up 26.96% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $3.08 billion, which would represent changes of -40.94% and +4.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.11% lower within the past month. As of now, Sunrun holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Sunrun is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.7. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.81.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.