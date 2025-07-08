Sunrun (RUN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Sunrun (RUN) closed the most recent trading day at $9.84, moving -11.43% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

The solar energy products distributor's shares have seen an increase of 34.34% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sunrun in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.14, showcasing a 125.45% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $549.27 million, up 4.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.3 per share and revenue of $2.27 billion, which would represent changes of -122.56% and +11.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.07% upward. As of now, Sunrun holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

