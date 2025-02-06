Sunrun (RUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Sunrun (RUN) standing at $8.64, reflecting a -0.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.

Shares of the solar energy products distributor witnessed a loss of 18.88% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sunrun in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 27, 2025. On that day, Sunrun is projected to report earnings of -$0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 79.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $538.42 million, up 4.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.97% lower. Sunrun is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

