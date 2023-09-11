Sunrun (RUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed the most recent trading day at $13.72, moving -1.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 15.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 105.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $568.57 million, down 10.02% from the year-ago period.

RUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.88 per share and revenue of $2.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -210% and +0.48%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.23% higher within the past month. Sunrun currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

