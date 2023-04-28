Sunrun (RUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed at $21.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 13.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2023. On that day, Sunrun is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 78.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $521.83 million, up 5.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $2.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -135% and +0.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 58.29% lower. Sunrun is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.