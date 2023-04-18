Sunrun (RUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $20.29, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 20.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 12.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. On that day, Sunrun is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $522.38 million, up 5.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $2.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -135% and +0.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 58.76% lower within the past month. Sunrun currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

