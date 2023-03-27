Sunrun (RUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed the most recent trading day at $17.85, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 18.19% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Sunrun is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 90.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $524.96 million, up 5.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $2.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -122.5% and +0.62%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 47.85% higher. Sunrun is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

