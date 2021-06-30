Sunrun (RUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $55.78, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 29.25% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RUN as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, RUN is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 81.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $374.36 million, up 106.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.15 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion, which would represent changes of +64.29% and +60.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RUN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.82% higher. RUN is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

