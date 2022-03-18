Sunrun (RUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed the most recent trading day at $30.87, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 35.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Sunrun will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Sunrun is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $390.59 million, up 16.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.53 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion, which would represent changes of -35.9% and +8.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 64.24% lower within the past month. Sunrun currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

