Sunrun (RUN) Stock Moves -1.41%: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed at $8.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.2%.

The the stock of solar energy products distributor has fallen by 8.57% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sunrun in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, up 79.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $538.42 million, up 4.23% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.53% lower. Sunrun presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

