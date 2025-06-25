Sunrun (RUN) Stock Moves 1.11%: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed at $7.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

The solar energy products distributor's stock has climbed by 0.14% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunrun in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, down 125.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $549.27 million, up 4.85% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.3 per share and a revenue of $2.27 billion, signifying shifts of -122.56% and +11.36%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.62% lower. Sunrun is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

