Sunrun (RUN) Stock Moves -1.72%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $61.72, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.92%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 23.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 9.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RUN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 86.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $208.98 million, down 3.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $858.52 million, which would represent changes of -161.9% and -0.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RUN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RUN is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

