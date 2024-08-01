Sunrun (RUN) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed the latest trading day at $17.50, indicating a -0.17% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.37% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 44.16% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.11% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sunrun in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.33, marking a 232% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $519.43 million, indicating a 11.99% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.25 per share and a revenue of $2.19 billion, signifying shifts of +82.49% and -2.94%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% higher within the past month. Currently, Sunrun is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.