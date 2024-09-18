Sunrun (RUN) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Sunrun (RUN) standing at $20.30, reflecting a -0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.31%.

The solar energy products distributor's shares have seen an increase of 6.39% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sunrun in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of -$0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 152.5%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $561.33 million, indicating a 0.33% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.16 per share and a revenue of $2.14 billion, indicating changes of +97.76% and -5.41%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 59.8% higher within the past month. Sunrun presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

