Sunrun (RUN) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $48.23, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.68% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 6.15% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.62% in that time.

RUN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. On that day, RUN is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 86.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $313.42 million, up 48.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +107.14% and +48.39%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RUN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. RUN currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, RUN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1877.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 58.59, so we one might conclude that RUN is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

