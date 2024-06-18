Sunrun (RUN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Sunrun (RUN) ended the recent trading session at $12.64, demonstrating a -0.55% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Shares of the solar energy products distributor witnessed a gain of 11.3% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 5.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunrun in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.33, indicating a 232% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $514.8 million, indicating a 12.77% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.27 per share and revenue of $2.17 billion, indicating changes of +82.21% and -4.15%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sunrun. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.95% higher. Sunrun is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 224, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

