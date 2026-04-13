Sunrun (RUN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Sunrun (RUN) closed the most recent trading day at $12.76, moving -3.92% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.23%.

The solar energy products distributor's shares have seen an increase of 9.39% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sunrun in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2026. On that day, Sunrun is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 125%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $675.26 million, showing a 33.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $3.07 billion, indicating changes of -71.35% and +3.75%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 143.21% higher. As of now, Sunrun holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Sunrun currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.1. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.71.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.