Sunrun (RUN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.19, changing hands as low as $25.36 per share. Sunrun Inc shares are currently trading down about 10.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RUN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.80 per share, with $39.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.40.

