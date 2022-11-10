Sunrun (RUN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.86, changing hands as high as $31.63 per share. Sunrun Inc shares are currently trading up about 25.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RUN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.80 per share, with $59.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.