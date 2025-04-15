Sunrun (RUN) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Sunrun (RUN) reached $6.71, with a -1.61% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The solar energy products distributor's shares have seen a decrease of 2.15% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunrun in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.26, marking a 35% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $493.45 million, up 7.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.73 per share and a revenue of $2.27 billion, demonstrating changes of -154.89% and +11.23%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.57% lower within the past month. Right now, Sunrun possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

