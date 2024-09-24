Sunrun (RUN) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Sunrun (RUN) standing at $18.92, reflecting a +0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

The the stock of solar energy products distributor has fallen by 10.59% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sunrun in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, down 152.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $561.33 million, down 0.33% from the prior-year quarter.

RUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.16 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +97.76% and -5.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 55.98% higher. Right now, Sunrun possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

