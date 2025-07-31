Sunrun (RUN) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $10.26, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.03%.

The solar energy products distributor's shares have seen an increase of 12.9% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunrun in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.18, showcasing a 132.73% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $557.23 million, up 6.37% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.41 per share and a revenue of $2.26 billion, indicating changes of -130.83% and +11.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sunrun. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 35.81% decrease. Sunrun is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

