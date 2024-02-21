Sunrun (RUN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Sunrun (RUN) reported $516.59 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.2%. EPS of -$1.33 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $499.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was -923.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sunrun performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Solar Energy Capacity Installed for Subscribers : 208.2 MW versus 228.15 MW estimated by four analysts on average.

: 208.2 MW versus 228.15 MW estimated by four analysts on average. Networked Solar Energy Capacity : 6,689 MW compared to the 7,241.17 MW average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6,689 MW compared to the 7,241.17 MW average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Solar energy systems and product sales : $195.04 million compared to the $165.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.8% year over year.

: $195.04 million compared to the $165.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.8% year over year. Revenue- Customer agreements and incentives : $321.56 million compared to the $297.30 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.7% year over year.

: $321.56 million compared to the $297.30 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.7% year over year. Gross Profit- Solar Energy Systems and Product : $0.23 million versus $27.16 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $0.23 million versus $27.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Gross Profit- Customer Agreements and Incentives: $33.78 million versus $21.55 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Sunrun have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

