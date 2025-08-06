Sunrun (RUN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Sunrun (RUN) reported revenue of $569.34 million, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $557.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18, the EPS surprise was +694.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Storage Capacity Installed : 391.50 Mwh versus the four-analyst average estimate of 344.10 Mwh.

: 391.50 Mwh versus the four-analyst average estimate of 344.10 Mwh. Solar Capacity Installed : 227.20 MW versus the four-analyst average estimate of 200.11 MW.

: 227.20 MW versus the four-analyst average estimate of 200.11 MW. Solar Capacity Installed for Subscribers : 218.00 MW versus the four-analyst average estimate of 190.79 MW.

: 218.00 MW versus the four-analyst average estimate of 190.79 MW. Solar Capacity Installed for Purchase Customers : 9.30 MW versus 9.43 MW estimated by three analysts on average.

: 9.30 MW versus 9.43 MW estimated by three analysts on average. Subscriber additions : 28,823 compared to the 25,419 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 28,823 compared to the 25,419 average estimate based on three analysts. Customer additions : 30,810 compared to the 27,043 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 30,810 compared to the 27,043 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Customer agreements and incentives : $458 million compared to the $424.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.1% year over year.

: $458 million compared to the $424.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.1% year over year. Revenue- Solar energy systems and product sales : $111.34 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $121.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.2%.

: $111.34 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $121.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.2%. Revenue- Solar energy systems : $37.87 million compared to the $57.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.5% year over year.

: $37.87 million compared to the $57.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.5% year over year. Revenue- Incentives : $24.56 million versus $36.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.4% change.

: $24.56 million versus $36.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.4% change. Revenue- Products : $73.46 million versus $66.4 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change.

: $73.46 million versus $66.4 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change. Revenue- Customer agreements: $433.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $404.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21%.

Here is how Sunrun performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Sunrun have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

