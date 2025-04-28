Sunrun (RUN) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed the most recent trading day at $7.50, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.1%.

Shares of the solar energy products distributor have appreciated by 24.41% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sunrun in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.22, indicating a 45% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $493.97 million, indicating a 7.81% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.47 per share and revenue of $2.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -135.34% and +9.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 24.46% higher. At present, Sunrun boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

