Sunrun (RUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $20.55, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 35.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $382.99 million, up 14.4% from the year-ago period.

RUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.62 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -58.97% and +8.78%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 72.37% lower within the past month. Sunrun is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

