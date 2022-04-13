Sunrun (RUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed at $26.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 9.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Sunrun is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $377.71 million, up 12.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion, which would represent changes of +10.26% and +8.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.8% higher. Sunrun is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

