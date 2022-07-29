Sunrun (RUN) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Sunrun (RUN) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. RUN surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

RUN has rallied 32.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests RUN could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider RUN's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on RUN for more gains in the near future.

