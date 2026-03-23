Sunrun (RUN) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed at $12.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 39.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.69%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sunrun in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 145% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $679.91 million, indicating a 34.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.64 per share and a revenue of $3.21 billion, demonstrating changes of -62.57% and +8.5%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 76.15% higher. Currently, Sunrun is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sunrun is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.18.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.