Sunrun (RUN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) ended the recent trading session at $12.33, demonstrating a +0.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 20.05% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sunrun in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.46, up 58.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $472.62 million, down 19.87% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.99 per share and revenue of $2.27 billion, which would represent changes of +72.13% and +0.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 21.25% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sunrun currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.