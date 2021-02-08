Sunrun (RUN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed the most recent trading day at $75.40, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 17.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RUN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 25, 2021. On that day, RUN is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $316.90 million, up 29.91% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RUN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 26.37% lower. RUN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, RUN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 269.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 67.26, which means RUN is trading at a premium to the group.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

