Sunrun (RUN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed at $69.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 0.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.81% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 0.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RUN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, RUN is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $316.90 million, up 29.91% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RUN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 26.37% lower. RUN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note RUN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 248.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 62.92, which means RUN is trading at a premium to the group.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

