Sunrun (RUN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed at $46.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RUN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 10, 2020. On that day, RUN is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1200%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $176.87 million, down 13.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $856.37 million. These totals would mark changes of -14.29% and -0.26%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RUN should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.3% lower. RUN is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, RUN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 263.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.88, which means RUN is trading at a premium to the group.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

