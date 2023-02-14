Sunrun (RUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $23.81, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 15.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, down 130% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $581.42 million, up 33.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.22% lower within the past month. Sunrun is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

