Sunrun (RUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed at $52.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.31% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 16.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RUN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 81.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $374.36 million, up 106.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.15 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion, which would represent changes of +64.29% and +60.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RUN should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.82% higher. RUN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

