Sunrun (RUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed at $27.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 14.3% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 109.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $536.81 million, up 22.34% from the prior-year quarter.

RUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.92 per share and revenue of $2.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -135.9% and +33.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sunrun currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

