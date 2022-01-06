Sunrun (RUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed at $31.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 29.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Sunrun will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Sunrun is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 266.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $396.04 million, up 23.61% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.72% lower within the past month. Sunrun is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

