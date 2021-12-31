Sunrun (RUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed at $34.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 19.62% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 266.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $396.04 million, up 23.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +66.67% and +69.62%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 49.54% higher within the past month. Sunrun is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

