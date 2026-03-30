Sunrun (RUN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Sunrun (RUN) was down 3.65% at $12.14. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.73%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 4.91% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.64% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sunrun in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 145%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $679.91 million, indicating a 34.83% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $3.21 billion, indicating changes of -62.57% and +8.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sunrun. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 76.15% higher. Sunrun is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Sunrun is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.64. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.17 of its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.