Sunrun (RUN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $16.45, marking a +2.43% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.94%.

Shares of the solar energy products distributor witnessed a gain of 15.37% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 2.51%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sunrun in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.03, signifying a 108.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $606.24 million, up 12.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $2.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -46.62% and +11.2%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sunrun is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Sunrun is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.62. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.41 of its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

