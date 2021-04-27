Sunrun (RUN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed at $56.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 9.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

RUN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect RUN to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 86.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $313.42 million, up 48.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion, which would represent changes of +107.14% and +48.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RUN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RUN is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, RUN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2046.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 64.06.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RUN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Free Stock Analysis Report



