Sunrun (RUN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $24.54, marking a -1.49% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 35.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, down 272.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $542.2 million, up 23.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.25 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion, which would represent changes of -220.51% and +34.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 44.11% lower within the past month. Sunrun currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

