Sunrun (RUN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed the most recent trading day at $30.37, moving -1.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 16.22% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Sunrun is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $390.59 million, up 16.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.26% and +8.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.43% higher. Sunrun currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.