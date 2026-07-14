Sunrun (RUN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed the most recent trading day at $12.78, moving +2.98% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.9%.

The stock of solar energy products distributor has fallen by 0.48% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.55% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sunrun will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.08, signifying a 92.52% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $722.86 million, indicating a 26.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $3.08 billion, which would represent changes of -40.94% and +4.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sunrun. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.11% lower within the past month. Sunrun currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sunrun has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.26 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.52, which means Sunrun is trading at a discount to the group.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.